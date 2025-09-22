TC Supervisors To Discuss Miners Motel, Budget, North/South Connector

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign View Photo

Sonora, CA — Numerous items will go before the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

Early in the meeting, the board will vote on a proclamation declaring September 26 as California Native American Day.

Later in the meeting, there will be a vote on declaring the former Miner’s Motel building on Highway 108 in Jamestown to be surplus property. The county agreed to purchase it in late 2023 for $1.85 million with Encampment Resolution Funding from the State of California, but is now looking to donate the facility to a housing sponsor who can carry out requirements related to providing affordable housing (as laid out under the grant terms).

There will also be a 9:30 am appointment to have further discussion on the debris management process following the September Lightning Complex Fire, a 10 am Public Hearing on the final 2025-26 budget and related personnel recommendations, and an 11 am presentation on the public engagement for the North/South Connector project.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 9 am.