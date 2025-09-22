Sonora High To Welcome New Athletic Hall Of Fame Members

Sonora Hall of Fame 2025 View Photo

Sonora, CA — Seven new inductees will be recognized at the Sonora High School Foundation Hall of Fame Banquet next month

The dinner will be Saturday, October 25, at the Sonora Elks Lodge. The 2025 inductees will be Johnny Pat Peters (class of 1941), Danese Brewer Pimental (class of 1984), Josh Kroeze (class of 1993), Jason Tufts (class of 2000), Courtney Opie Brown (class of 2007), Bekah Garvin Mackenzie (class of 2009), and Riley Patterson (class of 2018).

Their full bios are below.

Foundation member Rick Francis notes that tickets are $50 for everyone 12 and older, $25 for kids 3-11, and free for children under 3. Reservations must be made by October 18, with check included (after October 21st an additional $5)

Mail to:

Hall of Fame Committee

18440 Lambert Lake Road

Sonora, CA 95370

Checks need to be made out to the Sonora High School Foundation. For questions related to reservations, call Francis at 209-206-1633.

The No Host Bar will start at 5pm, dinner at 6pm, and the awards ceremony at 7 pm.

Inductee bios:

Johnny Pat Peters, class of 1941

Johnny Pat Peters was an outstanding football and basketball player during his high school years. In the sport of football, he was on the same team as Punny Dambacher and Joe Huante, who are also in the Hall of Fame. Not a player of big stature, Pat Peters was as tough as any player on the field. He played fullback, and a quote from the 1940 Union Democrat stated, “Peters, a husky fullback, was known for his flashy open field runs and hard blocking.” No face masks in those days, but Peters never shied away from taking on a tackler. He was selected as a team captain for his leadership and his hard work. In basketball, Peters played the guard position and was one of the leading scorers in each game. He was quick and hard-nosed on defense. During that era of basketball, the high school had “C”, “B” and “A” teams. At each level, Pat Peters excelled. He added speed and grit, no matter what sport he participated. His coaches called him the “spark plug” in both sports. He was named player of the week a number of times and was very proud to receive a gold football and a gold basketball for his outstanding play in both sports. After high school, Peters attended Modesto Junior College, but left once the war broke out and served as a Marine in the South Pacific.

Danese Brewer Pimental, class of 1984

Danese was a 3-sport athlete participating in cross country, basketball, and track. It was basketball and track where she had the most success. Playing the position of forward, Danese was a force in the VOL, where she was the leading scorer and rebounder in many games during her senior season. She was selected first team All-League for the VOL in 1984 and also received the Sonora High M-V-P award for her team. Danese was an exceptional track athlete, especially in the long jump and the triple jump. During her time at Sonora High, she broke the long jump record, going 16’ 7 3/4”, and the triple jump record, going 34’11 ½”. She was also a member of the mile relay team and ran the 330 low hurdles. Danese was a VOL All League track athlete in both the long and triple jumps. She was a big reason for the 1982 Girls Track team winning the VOL league championship.

Josh Kroeze, class of 1993

Josh was a two-sport athlete at Sonora High, participating in football and track, where he threw the shot put and discus. Although a successful track athlete, it was in football where Josh’s skills as an outstanding lineman took center stage. Josh was an All-League player both on offense and defense. As a 6’3 and 240-pound lineman, he opened up many holes on offense and was a terror on the defensive line. In 1992, Josh was selected the VOL Defensive player of the year, Union Democrat All Fall team, Modesto Bee All District team, and was selected to the Lions All Star game. Josh received a football scholarship to St. Mary’s College, where he was a three-year captain. Fortunate for Tuolumne County, Josh returned home, where an outstanding coaching career began. He coached track for nine years, working with the throwers, and is now in his 23rd year of coaching football at the varsity level. With Hall of Fame mentors Gary Smith, Robert Cendro, and Roger Canapa, Josh has developed into one of the finest line coaches within the Sac-Joaquin Section. He has been on the staff of 10 league championships, three Section runner-up’s, two Nor Cal Championships, and the California D-5 State Champion in 2024. Josh is presently the Athletic Director and a teacher at Sonora High.

Jason Tufts, class of 2000

Jason was a 3-sport varsity athlete participating in cross country, basketball, and swimming. Although a very good cross-country runner and basketball player, it was in swimming where Jason excelled. In cross country, Jason was a member of the outstanding VOL championship teams of 1998 and 1999. He received the Sonora High Outstanding Varsity Runner award in 1999 along with the Coach Roeber Award, which was awarded to an outstanding leader, a wonderful teammate, and an excellent mentor for the younger runners. In the spring, Jason turned to swimming, where his skill rose to the top. He was a 3-time Union Democrat “Athlete of the Week”, multiple “high point” swim meet awards, multiple All-VOL awards, and was a huge part of the first VOL League swimming championship team in 2000 for Sonora High. Jason received the Fred Rowe award for the Outstanding Male Athlete for the Class of 2000. Jason went on to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo on a swimming scholarship, where he set the school record in the 200m backstroke in 2008.

Courtney Opie Brown, class of 2007

Courtney was truly the soccer energizer during her years at Sonora High. Her speed and soccer skills helped reset the girls’ soccer program. She was a 3-year varsity player, along with being one of the team captains each season. She was selected to the VOL 1st team in her sophomore, junior, and senior years and was awarded the VOL M-V-P award in 2007. She was a member of the team that won the first VOL championship in the history of girls’ soccer at Sonora High and then went on to win the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Championship that same year. Courtney played for Simpson College, where she made the CalPac Conference first team all-league all four years and was selected the co-player of the year in 2009. She was selected as an All-American Honorable Mention. Courtney received the Sonora High Outstanding Achievement award in Athletics for the class of 2007.

Bekah Garvin Mackenzie, class of 2009

Bekah participated in volleyball and soccer. She was a setter in volleyball and a goalie in soccer. Earning varsity letters in both sports, it was soccer where Bekah excelled as the goalie. She was on the varsity for three years and was selected to the 1st team All VOL her junior and senior years. She was the goalie in three successive Sac-Joaquin Section finals, helping the Wildcats to shutout victories in all three matches. Very few goals were scored on her, and there was a period where she recorded 46 shutouts. Her exceptional play earned her a scholarship to Concordia University in Irvine, where she holds the record for most games played as a goalie in the school’s history. Bekah also holds the record for shutouts at 25 and minutes played. She was selected as the Capital One Academic All-American in 2011 and was selected to the NAIA Scholar Athlete teams in 2011 and 2012. Bekah received the Outstanding Achievement Award in Athletics for the class of 2009.

Riley Patterson, class of 2018

Riley was a 4-year varsity volleyball player and played varsity soccer for one year. Her skills from an early age all the way through high school, were outstanding. She truly was one of the hardest-hitting players in the history of Sonora High. When the sets were perfect, she just hammered the volleyball. She led the Wildcats in kills for three years. Riley was a member of the California State Championship team of 2014, Section Champions in 2014 and 2015, and 4-time MLL Champion. She was the MLL Most Outstanding Player in 2017-2018. Riley received a volleyball scholarship to the University of the Pacific, where she played for three years. After COVID, she went to Pepperdine University, where they moved her to the Libero position. She was an All-Conference player at both UOP and at Pepperdine. She started every collegiate game she participated in. Riley was very proud of making the ALL-Academic teams at both universities.