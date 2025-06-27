Clear
PG&E Work Slowing Traffic In Sonora

By Tracey Petersen
Vegetation management work on Saratoga Road in Sonora map

Vegetation management work on Saratoga Road in Sonora map

Sonora, CA— Motorists’ delays due to PG&E vegetation clearing today on a section of Saratoga Road in Sonora.

The utility has hired ArborWorks/NorCal Tree, out of Oakhurst, to complete the work, which is underway and will run until 4:30 p.m. on Friday, June 27, 2025, along Saratoga Road, between Shaws Flat Road and Banner Road, near Sonora High School.

There is rolling one-way traffic between the sections highlighted on the map provided by NorCal Tree in the image box. Flaggers are directing traffic, which could result in up to five-minute delays. PG&E asks motorists to slow down and use caution around personnel and equipment in the cone zones or to find an alternative route, if possible.

