PG&E Work Slowing Traffic In Sonora

Sonora, CA— Motorists’ delays due to PG&E vegetation clearing today on a section of Saratoga Road in Sonora.

The utility has hired ArborWorks/NorCal Tree, out of Oakhurst, to complete the work, which is underway and will run until 4:30 p.m. on Friday, June 27, 2025, along Saratoga Road, between Shaws Flat Road and Banner Road, near Sonora High School.

There is rolling one-way traffic between the sections highlighted on the map provided by NorCal Tree in the image box. Flaggers are directing traffic, which could result in up to five-minute delays. PG&E asks motorists to slow down and use caution around personnel and equipment in the cone zones or to find an alternative route, if possible.