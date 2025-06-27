Man Arrested For Arson In Fire Near Mono Way On-Ramp

Sonora, CA– A 31-year-old man was arrested Wednesday evening on suspicion of felony arson after a fire broke out near the Mono Way on-ramp to Highway 108. A story covering the fire can be found here.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office said dispatchers began receiving reports of the fire around 6:09 p.m. in the area of Mono Way and Sanguinetti Loop Road. Deputies, Sonora police officers, and fire crews responded to the scene. While en route, deputies received a report of a man seen walking away from the scene of the fire. Officers from the Sonora Police Department located and detained a man matching the suspect description near the area. He was later identified as Lyndon Sohappy. A witness told police she saw Sohappy ignite the fire. Deputies searched him and reported finding a matchbook and a burned match in his pocket.

Investigators concluded that Sohappy deliberately started the fire and did not attempt to put it out. He was arrested and booked into the Dambacher Detention Center on suspicion of felony arson. The Sheriff’s Office credited the Sonora Police Department, CAL FIRE Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit, and other fire agencies for their swift response and assistance.