Supervisors Review Board Applicants And New Office Hours

Sonora, CA– The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday at 8 am to address several agenda items, including filling a vacancy on the Central Sierra Economic Development District Board, adjusting county office hours, and preparing responses to the 2024/25 Grand Jury reports.

The board is reviewing four applicants — Mathew Galvan, Tom Crosby, Amariah Richards, and Thomas Keshishian — for the citizen representative position on the Economic Development Board. The vacancy was created after the county eliminated the Economic Development Administrative Analyst position in March. The chosen applicant will serve a two-year term ending June 17, 2027.

Supervisors also approved new business hours for the Albert N. Francisco building. Beginning July 1, offices there will operate Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the schedule to be re-evaluated in one year.

Additionally, the board began planning official responses to the latest Grand Jury reports. County staff will work with supervisors to draft letters addressing the findings. The most recent report is detailed here.

The meeting will open with a closed session to evaluate the performance of the Community Development Department director.