Update: Fire Along Wards Ferry Road

Update at 7:07 pm: The Booker Fire along the 17000 block of Wards Ferry Road has been stopped at two acres. Mop-up will continue over the next several hours in the area. The cause of the fire is not immediately known.

Original story posted at 6:56 pm: Sonora, CA — Air and ground resources are battling a vegetation fire in the 17000 block of Wards Ferry Road.

It has burned approximately two acres and there is an outbuilding nearby. Be prepared for activity in the area. The fire has been burning at a moderate rate of spread.

It is named the Booker Fire.