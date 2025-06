Shaws Flat Road Planned Work View Photo

Sonora, CA — PG&E vegetation work will cause traffic delays throughout today (June 12) along Shaws Flat Road near the Saratoga Road intersection.

The company Arbor Works NorCal has been hired to do the work. There will be rolling single lane road closures between 8 am – 4:30 pm. Be prepared for traffic delays throughout today. Travelers may want to consider taking an alternate route.

The project is expected to last just one day.