Forward Progress Halted In Copperopolis Fire

Copperopolis, CA– Fire crews quickly stopped the forward progress of a vegetation fire, named the Feather Fire, that broke out near O’Byrnes Ferry Road and Black Creek Drive at 1:20 pm. The fire was burning at a moderate rate of spread and was contained at approximately 3 acres. The cause remains under investigation. Crews will remain on scene to mop up and monitor hot spots. The fire’s location is close to a fire that started yesterday, called the Little Fire. Information about that fire can be found here.

Additionally, a prescribed burn is taking place at Pool Station Road near the PAWS facility in Calaveras. It is a controlled burn and should not be reported as a wildfire.