Update: Fire In Calaveras County

Vegetation fire in the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County -- PGE camera View Photo

Update at 1:45 p.m.: Air and ground resources have stopped the spread of the Little Fire, a vegetation fire in the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County. The flames broke out in the 2400 block of Quail Hill Road near Little John Road, west of Lake Tulloch and south of Highway 4, around 1:15 p.m. CAL Fire reports the flames’ forward spread was stopped at under an acre. A small crew will remain on the scene working towards full containment and then mop up. What ignited the blaze is under investigation.

