Free Adoption Day And Vaccine Clinic This Weekend

Two adorable dogs up for adoption with fees waived -- CCAS photo View Photo

San Andreas, CA— This weekend, several animals are hoping to find a forever home while owners can protect their pets for less.

Saturday, June 7th, is the California Adopt-a-Pet Day, where fees are waived. The goal is to find loving homes for 5,000 pets across the state. More than 150 animal shelters are participating in this year’s event, including Calaveras County Animal Services (CCAS). The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with adoption fees covered. However, all the dogs will be out of their kennels between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., with volunteers helping to introduce potential adoptees to the pooches.

“We hope you will take this opportunity to not only meet the dogs but also ask questions and find out if they are a good fit for your family,” relayed shelter officials, adding, “We don’t believe in pressuring anyone into adopting, so don’t worry about that. We welcome you to enjoy meeting the dogs. You might also be interested in seeing the shelter property if you’ve never been there.”

To see photos of available dogs and to find out more about them, click here.

On Sunday, June 8th, Tuolumne County Animal Control will hold its final vaccine clinic at its office at 10040 Victoria Way in Jamestown from noon to 2 p.m. Rabies shots and microchips are $10 each and provided by Second Chance Cocker Rescue and the Humane Society of Tuolumne County. Additionally, the clinic will provide free cat and dog vaccines as noted on this event flyer.

For more information or questions, call TCAC at 209-694-2730.