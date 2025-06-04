TC Chamber, Supervisor Griefer, Highlighted Business Initiatives

TC Chamber President Mat Galvan speaks at TC Supervisor Steve Griefer is seated View Photo

Sonora, CA — A Town Hall recently focused on business initiatives of the Tuolumne County Chamber of Commerce, and featured a keynote speech from District Four Supervisor Steve Griefer.

It was held at the Mother Lode Job Training Office on Mono Way in Sonora, and about a dozen people were on hand.

Chamber Board President Mat Galvan said he hopes to have similar-type meetings moving forward, and the goal is to, “listen, share, and collaborate.” Alex Bloom, an Economic Development Manager with Mother Lode Job Training and the Central Sierra Economic Development District, also spoke, primarily about improvement plans for downtown Jamestown.

During Griefer’s presentation, he noted that he is a strong supporter of small businesses. As a former CHP Officer, he said that when business was good, it was often a quieter time for him as a peace officer. He expressed a willingness to look at reducing fees to make it easier for businesses to survive and thrive. In addition, he talked about eliminating hurdles to receiving building permits and streamlining the process. He also talked about recent county budget cuts, and noted that the “last thing they want to do is impact services.”

Chamber President Galvan talked about several of the business organization’s recent and upcoming initiatives, and then sought input from the group. One of the issues that came up was rent being a big barrier for businesses, and some are now looking at collaboration to reduce overhead.

Galvan’s bullet points he compiled for the presentation, are provided below:

What The Chamber is…

A Chamber of Commerce is a member-driven organization that advocates for and supports the success of local businesses through networking, policy advocacy, and economic development initiatives. The Tuolumne County Chamber of Commerce operates as a 501(c)(6) nonprofit, meaning it is a business league focused on promoting the common interests of its members. It serves as a unifying voice for the local business community, helping to create a stronger, more resilient economy across Tuolumne County.

What it isn’t…

The Chamber is not a government agency, charity, or political action committee—it exists solely to serve and advocate for the business community.

Vision

A vibrant local economy & community where collaboration fosters innovation & resiliency.

Mission

To lead a resilient & innovative community by empowering business with advocacy and resources.

Resources

The Chamber offers several resources through its network and partnerships.

Free Workshops & Education

Connecting with Lenders & Funding

Entrepreneurial Technical Support

Small Business Technical Support

Free HR Assistance

Assistance with navigating regulations & policies

Local Research & Data

Monthly Newsletter

Assistance with identifying funding & grant opportunities

Connect with local stakeholders and leaders

Connect with regional stakeholders and leaders

Policy Advocacy

Networking Opportunities

Projects

The Chamber is involved with and/or leading several projects across the county and the region. We are committed to supporting and staying involved with the community.

Sierra Sourced

Jamestown Main Street Revival

Leadership Tuolumne

Tuolumne County 175th Celebration

Youth Chamber of Commerce & Entrepreneurship

Workshops

The Chamber offers several workshops to business owners who are looking to grow professionally.

Marketing in rural area

Small business conference

SBDC funding expo

HR leadership

Leadership Training

Social Media Management

Utilizing AI

Events

The Chamber hosts several events and fundraisers throughout the year, providing business owners with multiple opportunities to network with the business community!

Mixers

Town Halls

Taste of Tuolumne

Farm to Table Dinners

Annual Awards Gala

Business Expos

Drink Cart

Sierra Sourced

Sierra Sourced is a regional economic development initiative aimed at uniting local makers, producers, and trade-based businesses across our region. By creating a cohesive brand and fostering collaboration, the project seeks to elevate the visibility and market reach of locally made products.

Sierra Sourced operates through a structured Affinity Program, which allows businesses to participate at various levels, offering multiple ways to get involved, grow their brand, and align with core values like sustainability, local empowerment, and craftsmanship.

The Tuolumne County Chamber of Commerce will soon be hiring a Business Services Manager to lead the initiative!

Community Resilience Committee

Established March 2025

Developed to offer targeted economic development support in Tuolumne County communities identified as priority areas

Tailored approach, focusing on one community at a time, developing strategy and implementing solutions

Working in collaboration with the Central Sierra Economic Development District, local businesses and CBOs

Works to be non-duplicative and additive to existing efforts, creating an ecosystem of local support for our communities

Empowering communities to be strong stewards of their progress and development

Community Resilience Committee

First area of focus is Jamestown

Community Survey May 20 – June 11

Town Hall, June 20 at Jamestown Community Hall

Community clean-up day – Summer ‘25 date TBD

Main Street beautification efforts

Planters, lighting, wayfinding signage, additional crosswalk

Collaborating with Jamestown Promotion Club, CBOs, and local businesses

Encouraging community-led economic development, and a strong foundation for the future

Government Affairs

Our Chamber of Commerce manages an aggressive government affairs advocacy program combining research, government relations and communications.

Through your Board of Directors and Government Affairs Council, our Chamber has forged key relationships with elected officials and leaders of government agencies on the local, regional and state level.