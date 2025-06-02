Tuolumne Supervisor Meetings To Focus On Budget, Homelessness, Grand Jury

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors has scheduled two meetings this week.

First, the regularly planned meeting will be on Tuesday at 9 am. Some of the highlights include a 9:30 am presentation from Access Tuolumne regarding its community and local government services. Then, at 10 am will be a presentation on the Fiscal Year 2025-26 budget that will take effect on July 1st. The board will be asked to give further direction on aspects of the new spending plan. A preliminary budget must be approved prior to July 1, and the final budget will come a couple of months after (once better revenue projections are known).

Then on Wednesday, the Board will have a special 9 am meeting to have further discussion and give direction on homelessness initiatives in the county. It is a continuation of a conversation that occurred at a special meeting on May 21, as reported here.

The only other item on the Wednesday special agenda is to provide direction to staff regarding the development of response letters to the critical recent Grand Jury reports.

Both meetings this week are open to the public.