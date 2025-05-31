Tuolumne Woman Handcuffed For Resisting Arrest

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Vehicle View Photo

Sonora, CA— A Tuolumne woman was allegedly yelling, swearing, and refusing to leave the Child Welfare Services building in Sonora, which landed her in handcuffs.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputies recently responded to the Child Welfare Services building at 20111 Cedar Road near Covey Circle, off Cabezut Road, for a disturbance report involving an unidentified man and 35-year-old Genevieve Morrison. She was reportedly yelling, using profanity, and refusing to leave. A records check revealed that Morrison had a misdemeanor warrant for her arrest, with no further details given.

Sheriff’s spokesperson Ashly Boujikian tells Clarke Broadcasting that when deputies arrived on the scene, they saw Morrison get into her vehicle, and she then repeatedly refused their commands to get out.

“Morrison shouted phrases such as ‘No’ and ‘I’m not going to jail,’” according to Boujikian.

Deputies then took action to remove her by opening the vehicle’s door. Boujikian relayed that while deputies were attempting to pull her from the car, Morrison struck a deputy’s arm multiple times, causing minor injury. Subsequently, she was arrested for resisting or deterring an executive officer by threat or violence, along with her outstanding warrant.