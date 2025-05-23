Stanislaus National Forest Reopens More Roads Ahead Of Memorial Day

Stanislaus National Forest Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA– The Stanislaus National Forest has reopened several roads that had been previously closed, just in time for what is expected to be a busy Memorial Day weekend.

Forest officials say the holiday marks the traditional start of summer visitation and are encouraging the public to check access conditions before heading out. While many areas are now open, some remain closed due to lingering snow, road damage, or wet conditions. Crews continue working to reopen those spots safely. Visitors are urged to plan ahead and review the forest website for access updates and safety tips. Water safety remains a top concern this time of year, as lakes, rivers, and streams may be colder and faster than they appear. Entering cold, swift water can be dangerous, not only to individuals but also to any responding rescuers. Officials advise against entering water to attempt a rescue, recommending instead to throw something that floats and call 9-1-1

Travelers are also warned not to drive through high water, even if it appears shallow. Changing weather and environmental conditions can make trails and roads hazardous. Campers and hikers should be aware of dead trees, which pose a falling risk during windy conditions, and should choose campsites and parking locations carefully. Forest staff also stressed the importance of not blocking emergency vehicle access by parking illegally, and of packing essential gear, including food, water, extra layers for changing weather, navigation tools, first aid supplies, and a phone, while noting that reception in many areas may be limited or unavailable. Officials urge hikers, riders, and campers to leave a detailed travel plan and GPS location with someone not on the trip, in case of emergency. Visitors are reminded to observe posted signs and warnings, and that gates must remain closed if marked, even if GPS devices indicate an open route. Citations may still be issued when forest orders are in effect, even if signage is not present at the location.

In the Mi-Wok/Summit Ranger District, Herring Creek Road is now open to the junction at Eagle Meadow Road. In the Calaveras Ranger District, the newly accessible roads include Sand Flat Road, Spicer Road, Bloods Creek Road, Summit Level Road, Deer Valley Road, Round Valley Road, Slick Rock Road, Hermit Valley Road, and Pacific Valley Road.