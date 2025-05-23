Columbia College Creates Scholarship Honoring Fallen Firefighter

Columbia, CA– Columbia College has established the Thomas “TJ” Wennhold Memorial Scholarship Fund to honor the life and service of a Calaveras County firefighter and student who died unexpectedly earlier this year.

The fund, launched with $18,000 in donations from family, friends and community members, will award annual scholarships to students pursuing careers in fire service and emergency medical response. Beginning in the 2025–2026 academic year, the college will offer four scholarships each year — two for students in the Columbia College Fire Academy and two for students enrolled in the Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) course. Wennhold, a Columbia College Promise Program student, was actively working toward an Associate of Science degree in Fire Science at the time of his death on Jan. 15, 2025. In recognition of his dedication, academic achievements, and service to the community, Columbia College will award him a posthumous degree.

“TJ’s passion for serving others and his dedication to emergency response left a lasting impression on all who knew him,” said Amanda Stephens, executive director of the Columbia College Foundation. “This scholarship ensures that his legacy will continue to support students who share his commitment to helping others and saving lives.”

Wennhold served as a firefighter and EMT with Central Calaveras Fire while completing his education, a testament to his selflessness and drive. The scholarship fund aims to continue Wennhold’s legacy by supporting the next generation of emergency responders.

For more information or to contribute to the fund, visit here, email ccfoundation@yosemite.edu, or call 209-588-5065.