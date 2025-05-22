Downtown Columbia Sewer Repairs To Impact Traffic

TUD map of impacted area in Columbia View Photo

Columbia, CA— Sewer work will lead to traffic delays in downtown Columbia tomorrow morning.

Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) expects disruptions on Main Street, between Pacific and State streets, on Friday, May 23rd, 2025, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. for necessary repairs. The work will include one-way traffic control with flaggers present. The map in the image box indicates where to expect traffic impacts.

Motorists should anticipate delays of up to five minutes in the cone zone. TUD advises drivers to proceed with caution and consider alternative routes if possible. “We appreciate your patience and understanding as repairs are being made,” noted TUD.

For any questions regarding the work or need for more information, call the TUD office at (209) 532-5536.