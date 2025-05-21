Calaveras County Residents Opinions Needed

Wildland fire -- CCOES picture View Photo

Calaveras County, CA — Calaveras County leaders want to hear feedback from residents regarding a fire protection survey. The Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services reports that its Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP) Survey is available online.

“Your feedback is essential; it helps us understand the needs of our communities and plays a vital role in shaping a safer, more resilient Calaveras County,” relayed emergency services officials.

The survey has eight sections, ranging from demographics and property information to evacuation planning to local needs and priorities. Some questions revolve around what prevents residents from doing more wildfire preparation, having a household evacuation plan, and having an area for additional comments.

County officials did not give a deadline for the online survey, which is available by clicking here.