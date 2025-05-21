Revised Outdoor Burning Rules Take Effect

Cal Fire Tuolumne Calaveras Unit HQ sign View Photo

Sonora, CA — New rules took effect at 8 am today regarding residential debris burning in Tuolumne and Calaveras counties.

Citing the drying vegetation, CAL Fire is now only allowing outdoor debris burning above 3,500 feet elevation, on permissive burn days, with a valid permit.

Burning is no longer allowed around lower elevation communities like Sonora, Jamestown, Copperopolis, Angels Camp, Murphys, San Andreas, and Valley Springs.

Soulsbyville at around 2,900 feet, Groveland at just over 3,000 feet, and Forest Meadows at 3,300 feet, are also all off limits.

Twain Harte is ok, which is around 3,600 feet, as is Arnold, at 3,900 feet, and the other communities further up Highway 4 and 108.