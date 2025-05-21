Fire Contained At Golf Course

CAL Fire - Tuolumne County Fire Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA — Air and ground resources were dispatched to the Teleli Golf Course on Lime Kiln Road late in the six o’clock hour due to a vegetation fire.

It burned an estimated 1/4 acre of grass. Thankfully it was surrounded by a couple of roads, and near a pond, and it was quickly contained. Air Attack and helicopters responded, along with resources on the ground.

Mop up continues in the area, so be prepared for activity. The air resources have been released back to base.

The cause of the fire has not been released.