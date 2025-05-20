Update: Fire In Columbia

Vegetation Fire in Columbia -- PGE camera View Photo

Update at 4:10 p.m.: Fire crews have stopped the forward spread of the Forest Fire off Parrotts Ferry Road in the Columbia area of Tuolumne County. The flames broke out in the 11200 block of Forest Park Drive near Kennebec Lane, and crews that had just finished extinguishing a blaze in Sonora headed to Columbia. When crews arrived, they were able to quickly put out the fire at an estimated eighth of an acre in size. Crews remain on the scene working toward full containment and then mop up. What sparked the fire is under investigation.

Original post at 3:54 p.m.: Columbia, CA — Firefighters are on the scene of a vegetation fire in the Columbia area of Tuolumne County.

Fire crews had just finished extinguishing a grass fire along the Sanguinetti Loop in Sonora when they responded to a new blaze in the 11200 block of Forest Park Drive near Kennebec Lane in Columbia. CAL Fire dubbed it the Forest Fire. When crews arrived, they found an estimated eighth-of-an-acre fire. There is no word on the rate of spread or whether any structures are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.