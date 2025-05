Sonora, CA — Air and ground resources quickly extinguished a vegetation fire in Sonora.

The flames broke out around 3:40 p.m. in the 13000 block of the Sanguinetti Loop behind the Tuolumne County Transit fuel depot. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that within minutes of their arrival, crews were able to put out the flames at a small spot fire. What ignited the flames is under investigation.

Written by Tracey Petersen .

