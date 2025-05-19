CAL FIRE To Suspend Residential Burning Below 3,500 Feet

CAL Fire burn permit logo View Photo

Sonora, CA– Due to increasing fire danger, CAL FIRE’s Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit (TCU) will suspend all outdoor residential burning in Zone 1, areas below 3,500 feet in elevation, effective Wednesday, May 21 at 8 a.m.

The suspension applies to State Responsibility Areas in Tuolumne, Calaveras, eastern Stanislaus, and eastern San Joaquin counties. It prohibits residential outdoor burning of landscape debris such as branches and leaves. Residents above 3,500 feet may continue residential burning to dispose of vegetation removed during defensible space efforts.

CAL FIRE TCU is urging residents to prepare for wildfire season by maintaining at least 100 feet of defensible space around homes. Recommendations include removing all dead or dying vegetation, using fire-resistant landscaping and hardscaping, and disposing of green waste through chipping or hauling to a biomass or green waste facility. Temporary restricted burn permits may be issued for essential public health and safety needs. Agricultural, land management, fire training, and industrial-type burning may continue if approved by CAL FIRE following a site inspection.

The suspension does not apply to campfires on private property or within organized campgrounds, provided the campfire is safely maintained to prevent spread. A valid campfire permit is required and can be obtained here.