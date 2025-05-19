Five Local Students Win Statewide Music Awards

Young Musicians Competition Winners View Photos

Sonora, CA– Five young musicians from Tuolumne and Calaveras counties were named statewide winners in the annual Young Musicians Competition, sponsored by the California Federation of Women’s Clubs. The awards were announced May 17 at the organization’s annual convention in San Jose. The Aronos Research Club, based in Sonora, sponsored the local students’ entries.

“We won in every category that we entered,” said Elena Linehan, a volunteer with the Aronos Research Club. “I couldn’t be more proud. These awards honor the vibrant arts community we have here and showcase the amazing musical talent of our young folks.”

In the grades 5–8 division, Jemma Hwang of Sonora won the instrumentalist category for her performance of Bach’s “Violin Concerto in E major” and “The Holy City.” Hwang, a homeschooled student with Connecting Waters Charter School, serves as Concert Master with the Intermountain Suzuki String Institute and studies violin with Brook Moes. She also plays guitar, ukulele, piano and studies voice with Louise McPeeters. Katelyn Waters, also of Sonora, won in the piano performance category. She studies piano with Gail Johnson and voice with Louise McPeeters. Waters is active in musical theater with the Connections Visual and Performing Academy and also plays bass, guitar, banjo, bells, flute and saxophone. Soren Galos of Sonora won the vocalist category. She studies voice and piano with McPeeters and performs with Sierra Repertory Theatre Junior. For the competition, she sang “Nel Cor Piu Non Mi Sento” by Giovanni Paisiello and “A Marshmallow World” by Sigman & DeRose.

In the high school division, Jocelyn Richards of Arnold won the vocalist category for her performances of “Misty” and “All I Ask” by Adele. A junior at Mountain Oaks High School, she also studies vocal jazz at Columbia College and plays piano and guitar. Cora Smith of Jamestown, a senior at Sonora High School, won in piano performance. She has studied piano with McPeeters for six years and performed “Misty” and “Christmas Time Is Here.”

Eight additional students from Tuolumne County participated in the competition. They included violinists Caroline Hodson, Evaclaire Vaughn, and Hazel Watson; vocalists Ayani Tapia, Pearl Narita, and Amelie White; and pianist-vocalists Bree and Quinn Igoe. Many of the students are involved in local music programs such as the Modesto Symphony Youth Orchestra, Columbia College Orchestra, Sierra Repertory Theatre Junior, and Connections Visual and Performing Arts Academy.