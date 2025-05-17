Learning Forest Management At Calaveras Big Trees State Park

Burning Planned at Calaveras Big Trees State Park View Photo

Calaveras County, CA—Calaveras Big Trees State Park officials want the public to learn more about forest management using past and present history as a guide.

A town hall meeting regarding that subject is being held at the park on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. The discussion will include past and future prescribed burning and the techniques used in 2024 prescribed burns at the park, including Dos Brazos and South Grove.

There will be three speakers from the State Operations Center of Parks and Recreation. Richard Rappaport with the emergency services and senior environmental scientists Ben Jacobs and Heather Reith. They will also talk about the future plans from 2025 to 2029 and take questions from attendees.

Those wanting to attend will have two options: virtual or in person. Registration is required to attend digitally; click here. For those wanting to attend in person, the town hall will be at the park off Highway 4 in the Arnold area in Educational Room 1170.