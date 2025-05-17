After Winter Chill, Watch Out For Potholes On Mother Lode Highways

Pothole -- iStock photo View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA— Motorists spotting any potholes along Mother Lode highways — Caltrans wants to hear about them.

Continued winter storms are bringing potholes, puddles, and other road hazards that pop up quickly. Caltrans is asking motorists to alert them to these road hazards by reporting them, allowing crews to fix them quickly before travelers are stuck with a costly repair bill.

Caltrans’ motto is, if you see a hazard, don’t wait—communicate. You can do that by going to the Caltrans Customer Service Request website and filling out a Caltrans Customer Service Request by clicking here. “Safety is our #1 priority, and we’re on a mission to keep your roads safe, but we need your help to make it happen!” stated Caltrans officials.