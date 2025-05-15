Update: Fire In Vallecito Area

Fire in Vallecito area of Calaveras County -- PGE camera View Photo

Update at 5:15 pm: Air and ground resources have extinguished a second vegetation fire, this time in Calaveras County.

The Flat Fire was burning near the 2500 block of Ponderosa Way near Butte Mountain Road. Within minutes of crews arriving on the scene, they extinguished the flames, estimated to be half an acre to an acre in size. Crews will mop up for the next couple of hours. What ignited the fire is under investigation.

Original post at 4:51 p.m.: Vallecito, CA — Air and ground crews are being called to another vegetation fire in the Vallecito area in Calaveras County.

CAL Fire has dubbed it the Flat Fire. The flames ignited near the 2500 block of Ponderosa Way near Butte Mountain Road. The fire is estimated at a half-acre to an acre in size and moving at a slow rate of spread. There is no word as to whether any structures are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.