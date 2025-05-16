Spring Cleaning For The Home And Garage

Annual Household Hazardous Waste & Paint Collection event -- Tuolumne County Public Works graphic View Photo

Sonora, CA— Residents needing assistance with their spring home and garage cleaning will get help from the Tuolumne County Public Works Department.

The Solid Waste Division is holding its annual Household Hazardous Waste & Paint Collection Event for county residents and qualifying businesses. Residents will be allowed to drop off materials for free.

“This is the time to dispose of any old and unwanted cleaners, paints, pesticides, pool chemicals, contaminated motor oil, and gasoline taking up space around the garage, house, or yard,” advised public works officials.

This graphic shows which items are allowed and which are not. The event is at the Cal Sierra Recycling Center, located at 14909 Camage Avenue, off Tuolumne Road, in Sonora. According to public works officials, individuals dropping off must enter off Nugget Boulevard to Camage Avenue, as vehicles will not be able to make a left turn into the facility for safety reasons.

The event is on Saturday, May 17, 2025, between 9 am and 1 pm. Residents must make an appointment for drop-off by calling 1 (800) 811-2435. That same number can be used to check if you have a qualifying business.