Update: Motorcycle Crash On HWY 49 In Sonora

Update at 2:23 p.m.: The CHP reports minor injuries in a solo motorcycle crash on Highway 49 in Sonora that stalled traffic this afternoon. The collision happened in the southbound lane of the highway at the Ohara Drive intersection. The rider was ejected from the bike, which went off the highway. Traffic was slow-going for about 20 minutes. The wreckage has been cleared, and traffic is moving freely once again.

