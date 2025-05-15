Judge Sentences Rapist To Seven Years In Prison

Tuolumne County District Attorney's Office Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA— A convicted rapist will spend the next seven years behind bars.

Judge Douglas C. Boyack sentenced 20-year-old Jared Dakota Guin after a jury found him guilty of multiple charges, according to Tuolumne County District Attorney Cassandra Jenecke. Those included Forcible Rape, Attempted Forced Oral Copulation, and Assault by Means of Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury. Jenecke relayed that the court determined three aggravating circumstances: that he engaged in violent conduct that indicates a serious danger to society, his prior sustained petitions in juvenile delinquency proceedings are numerous or are of increasing seriousness, and his prior performance on probation was unsatisfactory.

Guin’s conviction stem from a November 10, 2022, incident when the defendant was at his Sonora home. When she refused his desire for sex, Jenecke says that he assaulted the woman in his living room, and she temporarily lost consciousness. The D.A. added that despite her numerous requests for him to stop, the defendant forcibly dragged her into his bedroom and tried to make her have oral sex before raping her.

Two additional rape survivors also testified throughout the trial about the sexual assaults they had suffered at the hands of Guin during his youth. For one of those charges, the defendant was placed on juvenile probation. On November 9, 2022, the juvenile court determined that Guin had violated his probation and sentenced him to serve 30 days of electronic monitoring at home. After that, his probation would be dismissed as unsuccessfully completed.

Jenecke recounted that the rape survivor gave a powerful impact statement before sentencing, while prosecutors asked for the maximum penalty of ten years in state prison. However, the judge determined that his age supported a lighter sentence. Before being released, Jenecke advised that the defendant will be assessed under California law to see if he meets the requirements of Welfare and Institutions Code section 6600 for sexually violent predators. If he does, he will be referred to the court to file a petition for an indefinite commitment to a state hospital for treatment.