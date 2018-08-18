Update: Search At New Melones For Man Who Reportedly Drowned

Boat Patrol On New Melones Looking For Drowning Victim Enlarge

Update at 9:15pm: The Merced County Sheriff’s Office will be assisting the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office in the search for the man who is believed to have drowned in New Melones. Merced County has additional sonar and camera equipment. If you are going to be recreating on the lake, the sheriff’s office asks that you avoid the area southeast of the dam.

Original story posted at 8pm: Sonora, CA — Search efforts are ongoing at New Melones Reservoir for a man who is believed to have drowned this afternoon.

Very limited information is available at this time, but the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office confirms that officials are searching for an adult man that was reported as a possible drowning victim. The boat patrol has been in the water searching throughout the afternoon and early evening. We’ll pass along more information as it becomes available.

