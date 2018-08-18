Warden Anglea Takes Reins At Sierra Conservation Center

SCC Warden Hunter Anglea Enlarge

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature the new Warden at the Sierra Conservation Center outside of Jamestown.

Hunter Anglea was officially sworn into office this week after being appointed earlier this month by Governor Jerry Brown. He will talk about his background, the challenges ahead, and his goals for the prison. He will also speak about how the Sierra Conservation Center has changed and evolved over recent years following reforms to the state prison system.

He’ll also speak about educational services offered to inmates, challenges with gang activity, and the work of the SCC fire camps.

Mother Lode Views airs Saturday and Sunday morning at 9:30 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML. Mother Lode Views can also be heard Sunday morning at 10 o'clock on 93.5 KKBN and at 9am on STAR 92.7.