Warden Anglea Takes Reins At Sierra Conservation Center

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature the new Warden at the Sierra Conservation Center outside of Jamestown.
Hunter Anglea was officially sworn into office this week after being appointed earlier this month by Governor Jerry Brown. He will talk about his background, the challenges ahead, and his goals for the prison. He will also speak about how the Sierra Conservation Center has changed and evolved over recent years following reforms to the state prison system.
He’ll also speak about educational services offered to inmates, challenges with gang activity, and the work of the SCC fire camps.