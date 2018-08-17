Quantcast
High School Football Starts Tonight

High School Football
High School Football
08/17/2018 7:57 am PST
BJ Hansen, MML News Director

Sonora, CA — The 2018 high school football season kicks off this evening with a couple of local teams in action.

The Sonora High Wildcats will travel to Oakdale for a classic rivalry game. Kickoff is set for 7pm. Hear all the action live on Star 92.7 from the play-by-play team of Mark Ferreira and Zeb Drivdahl. The Summerville Bears will open the season at home next Friday against Mariposa. Summerville games will again air live on 93.5 KKBN with play-by-play from Brandon Steele and Mike Woicicki. You can also stream all the Wildcats and Bears games throughout the season on myMotherLode.com. Click here for more information.

Bret Harte High School opens its season tonight at home against Orestimba. Calaveras High School will start the season next week, on the road, against Escalon.

