Sonora, CA — Tuolumne Utilities District crews are responding to a main water line break in the Cedar Ridge area.

Up to 200 homes could be without water service while repairs are made. It is impacting residences near the area of Brookside Drive in lower Cedar Ridge. It is unclear how soon service can be restored, but TUD spokesperson Lisa Westbrook says that they are working as quickly as possible.

Written by BJ Hansen.

