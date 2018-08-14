Ferguson Fire Containment Holds At 86-Percent

Moderate Smoke Level In Yosemite Enlarge

Yosemite, CA — A significant milestone was reached on the Ferguson Fire today as Yosemite Valley was re-opened to visitors.

The valley had been closed for about three weeks due to the 96,606 acre Ferguson Fire. The visitors that return today may still see visible smoke within the fire’s perimeter. Everyone is encouraged to drive defensively and slowdown when fire resources are nearby.

Crews are making slow and steady progress containing the remaining hotspots near Elephant Rock, between Wawona Road and the Merced River. Crews are also actively working to repair suppression lines so that the impacts from firefighting will be lessened. It includes repairing dozer and hand lines and using heavy equipment to build water bars.

Highway 120 is completely open through the park, including Tuolumne Meadows Visitor Center, White Wolf Campground, Soda Spring, Tenaya Lake and Lembert Dome.

The Ferguson Fire is 86-percent contained.

