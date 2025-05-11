Mid-May Roadwork

Motorists can expect delays on several Mother Lode highways this week due to work by Caltrans, from May 11th to the 17th.

On Highway 120 one-way traffic control for one-third of a mile on New Priest Grade Road for utility work beginning Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

On Highway 120 Moving lane closures between the Highway 108/120 junction and New Priest Grade Road for pavement marker replacement beginning Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

On Highway 4 traffic breaks for highway construction from Bonaza Mine Way to Appaloosa Road will allow for highway construction work on Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control is planned from Highway 49 to Church Street for utility work on Wednesday from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control from Gill Haven Drive to Rich Gulch Lane continues for the long-term construction work. The work will continue between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. through December. There will also be extra utility work and one-way traffic control just west of Gillhaven Drive Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Highway 49 one-way traffic control at Spring Hills Road Lane for utility work beginning today, Sunday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.

On Highway 49 one-way traffic control from Birds Way to Raspberry Lane/Hardscrabble Street for sign/banner work on Thursday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

On Highway 49 in Tuolumne County one-way traffic control between Simms Road and Highway 108 will allow for utility work on Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Motorists should expect 5-10 minute delays and use alternate routes whenever possible. This scheduled work is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment/materials and construction related issues. For the safety of workers and other motorists, please Be Work Zone Alert.