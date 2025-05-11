Clear
Mid-May Roadwork

By Sabrina Biehl

Motorists can expect delays on several Mother Lode highways this week due to work by Caltrans, from May 11th to the 17th.

On Highway 120 one-way traffic control for one-third of a mile on New Priest Grade Road for utility work beginning Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

On Highway 120 Moving lane closures between the Highway 108/120 junction and New Priest Grade Road for pavement marker replacement beginning Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

On Highway 4 traffic breaks for highway construction from Bonaza Mine Way to Appaloosa Road will allow for highway construction work on Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control is planned from Highway 49 to Church Street for utility work on Wednesday from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control from Gill Haven Drive to Rich Gulch Lane continues for the long-term construction work. The work will continue between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. through December. There will also be extra utility work and one-way traffic control just west of Gillhaven Drive Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Highway 49 one-way traffic control at Spring Hills Road Lane for utility work beginning today, Sunday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.

On Highway 49 one-way traffic control from Birds Way to Raspberry Lane/Hardscrabble Street for sign/banner work on Thursday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

On Highway 49 in Tuolumne County one-way traffic control between Simms Road and Highway 108 will allow for utility work on Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Motorists should expect 5-10 minute delays and use alternate routes whenever possible. This scheduled work is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment/materials and construction related issues. For the safety of workers and other motorists, please Be Work Zone Alert.

