CA GOP Leaders Praise Reversal On Sex Crimes Penalties

California State Capitol Building View Photo

Sacramento, CA — State lawmakers in Sacramento have been at odds over a bill passed last week that increased penalties for those convicted of soliciting a minor for sex crimes. It was amended, though, late so that the penalties are not as stiff (misdemeanor instead of a felony) if the minors impacted are 16 or 17 years old. This led to an outcry from some lawmakers, including Mother Lode Republican Assemblyman David Tangipa.

He said in a press conference afterwards, “Every minor should be treated the same. That’s all we wanted, to just have the same standard for all children. That’s how it should be for child sex trafficking.”

In addition to complaints from Republicans, one of the bill’s authors, Democrat Maggy Krell, and Governor Gavin Newsom, also voiced concerns about the revision.

Assembly Democratic leaders announced late yesterday a reversal of course so that crimes against 16-17-year-olds will also face the stiffer penalties. It came following negotiations between Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas, Public Safety Committee Chair Nick Schultz, and Assemblymember Krell.

Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher says in a statement, “I want to thank the people of California for helping us stand up to the radical Left and deliver another victory for public safety. I also applaud Assemblymember Maggy Krell for her courageous stand and her willingness to push the envelope within her caucus.”