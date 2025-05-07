City of Angels Camp Police View Photo

Angels Camp, CA— A fatal shooting in Angels Camp had investigators initially concerned that it might have been a suicide, but further investigation pointed in another direction.

Officers with the Angels Camp Police Department and Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an undisclosed residence in Angels Camp on Monday, April 28, after a report of a shot being fired inside the residence. Once on the scene, officers located an unidentified deceased man with a single gunshot wound.

While specific details are not yet being released, the Angels Camp Police Department addressed several community concerns. Initially, investigators looked at the possibility that the victim shot himself intentionally, after rumors circulated that this incident could be related to bullying. Further investigation, including more information and collected evidence, determined that the incident was “likely the result of an accidental discharge of a firearm,” according to investigators, adding, “The investigation has revealed no evidence linking the student’s death to such social issues.”

The department noted its appreciation of the public’s cooperation during this investigation. Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the department at (209) 736-2567.

“Our hearts go out to the victim’s family, friends, and all who have been touched by this tragic incident,” said Police Chief Scott Ellis. “We are committed to conducting a thorough investigation and providing clarity to the community as we are able.”