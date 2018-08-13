Additional Firefighters Arrive To Fight Donnell Fire

Tuolumne County, CA — The Incident Command Team reports that progress is being made containing the 28,302 acre Donnell Fire in the Stanislaus National Forest.

Additional firefighters arrived throughout Sunday, boosting the number to around 800. The fire is 20-percent contained. There was some concern last night when a 20 acre spot fire ignited in the Eagle Creek drainage, approximately two miles north of Eagle Meadow, but thankfully crews were able to contain it.

Today officials will continue to work toward building a containment line from the Bennett Juniper to Highway 108. Eastern progression of the fire has slowed. The fire remains ½ mile away from Kennedy Meadows, on the north side of Highway 108. Residual heat and fire damaged trees continue to create hazard concerns for crews mopping up around structures on Highway 108.

A mandatory evacuation order remains in place along Highway 108 from Eagle Meadow Road to Kennedy Meadows, and along Eagle Meadow Road and the Clark Fork Road area. An advisory evacuation notice covers Mill Creek. Highway 108 remains closed between Eagle Meadow and the Tuolumne/Mono county line. Leaders have been having discussions about when to re-open Highway 108 but no determination (estimated opening date) has been made at this time.

Resources currently assigned include 11 hand crews, five helicopters, 53 engines, eight dozers and eight water tenders.

To view the latest Donnell Fire map click here.

Tonight (8/13/18) there will be another community meeting where residents can hear the latest on the fire response, and ask questions. It will run from 5-6:30pm at the Word of Life Church in Mi Wuk Village. It is located at 24630 Highway 108.

