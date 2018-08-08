Back To School For Students

Law enforcement lunch with students at Jamestown Elementary Enlarge

Many students are heading back to school in just a couple of weeks. Here is a rundown of the start dates to keep in mind as school buses, students, parents and guardians will be on the roads once again.

Bret Harte High School and the Vallecito Union School District, will begin school next Wednesday, on August 15th. Calaveras Unified School District started on July 24th, they will take two-week breaks in October and March.

Most of the Schools in Tuolumne County will start on Wednesday August 22nd, but many will start on the Tuesday the 21st. On Tuesday, August 21st; Sonora Union High School, Soulsbyville Elementary, and Big Oak Flat Groveland school district including Tenaya Elementary, Don Pedro and Tioga High Schools will have their first day of school.

On Wednesday, August 23rd Summerville Union High and Connections Academy, Sonora Elementary, Summerville Elementary, Curtis Creek, Jamestown, Foothill Leadership Academy, Columbia, Belleview, Twain Harte, Mother Lode Christian and Gold Rush Charter School will begin their classes.

Fall classes begin at Columbia College August 27th. Sierra Waldorf School will start on September 5th, Kindergarten on September 6th.

New and returning students should register and often have packets of information to review and complete. Contact your school for information about their registration and orientation process.

Written by Sabrina Biehl. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com.