Forest Rim Fire Seedling Planting Underway

Crews planting seedlings in the Rim Fire burn scar to reforest the land -- STF photo View Photos

Tuolumne County, CA — Stanislaus National Forest is working with several partners planting seedlings in the Rim Fire burn scar to reforest the scorched areas.

This month, when the 2025 Rim Fire Reforestation planting season began in earnest, the Groveland Ranger District collaborated with Tuolumne River Trust members to coordinate the planting. The image box pictures show crews planting sugar pine, giant sequoias, ponderosa pine, Douglas fir, and incense cedar seedlings and bare roots. The goal is for crews to reforest about 1800 acres with 552,270 seedlings, planting over 30,000 seedlings every day in order to restore the fire footprint.

Reforestation work began in January 2016; since then, forest staff and many partners have planted millions of trees in the Rim Fire burn scar. The Blaze was the 3rd largest fire in the 80 years of records that CAL Fire kept as of 2013. It burned 257,314 square miles and damaged 112 structures. At its peak, over 5,000 firefighters were battling the fire, which burned around 77,000 acres within Yosemite National Park.