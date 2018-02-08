Man Arrested For Meth And Burglary

Concrete Block Thrown Throw Window Enlarge

Valley Springs, CA — A Valley Springs man allegedly threw a large a large concrete block through the window of the 76 gas station in Valley Springs.

It happened early yesterday morning, shortly before 4am. The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office reports that the alarm went off at the business and arriving deputies found 46-year-old Richard Haight in the parking lot, near the broken glass window. Video surveillance helped officials determine that Haight was responsible for the incident. He was arrested for attempted burglary, vandalism and possession of methamphetamine. He also had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of Tuolumne County. After being booked into Calaveras County Jail yesterday morning, the sheriff’s office reports that he also allegedly assaulted a fellow inmate. The additional charge is pending.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For the complete coverage of California State News on myMotherLode.com visit our State News Page.