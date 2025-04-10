State Senate Republicans React To Democrats Rejecting Amendments

State Sen. Marie Alvarado-Gil speaking on Senate floor View Photo

Sonora, CA— Senate Democrats voted down three budget amendments, one submitted by Mother Lode State Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil related to scholarships for California universities.

As reported here last week, the Senate Republican Caucus responded to the Senate Budget Committee chair’s invitation last month for all senators to send letters outlining their statewide budget goals for the new fiscal year budget that begins July 1. Today, senators rejected the request for funding for the implementation of Proposition 36, dealing with drug crime sentencing and treatment, which was passed by voters overwhelmingly last November. Also chopped, by a 28 to 12 count, was the restoring of cuts to scholarship funding for students at California State University and the University of California, Alvarado-Gils amendment.

“The governor’s cuts to scholarship funding for middle-income students at CSUs and UCs are just one more nail in the coffin for middle-class families in California,” said Alvarado-Gil (R-Jackson). “Yes, the state’s budget is tight, but there are places to cut back that wouldn’t jeopardize the future of vast numbers of our youth.”

Also voted down was funding to hire seasonal firefighters as full-time employees. Republicans argued this amendment was an opportunity for the legislature to get ahead of future emergencies and ensure trained personnel are available for prevention and response efforts.