Extended Traffic Delays Planned On Jamestown Road

Tuolumne County Government View Photo

Sonora, CA — Roadway construction is planned for a couple of weeks on Jamestown Road.

The Tuolumne County Public Works Department reports that the work will span from Lavender Lane to Golf Links Road, Monday, April 14, through Friday, May 2.

Notable points regarding the project are as follows:

• One lane closure on Jamestown Road from Lavender Lane to Golf Links Road on Monday, April 14th and Tuesday, April 15th and Monday, April 21st through Friday, May 2nd from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Traffic control personnel will direct traffic in this area. Expect delays.

• Full closure of Jamestown Road from Lavender Lane to Golf Links Road from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 16th, through Friday, April 18th. Please use alternate routes.

• Residents will have access to driveways in the closure area. Expect delays.