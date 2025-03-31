Mother Lode State Senator Seeks Public Feedback On School Sports Bill

Senator Marie Alvarado Gil View Photo

Sonora, CA— Mother Lode State Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil (R-Jackson) champions parental involvement in K-12 sports by blasting the 2019-passed Assembly Bill 5 that puts restrictions on parents coaching school sports while praising her bill SB 527, which she says puts parents back in the game.

“AB 5’s overregulation not only harmed businesses, it also stripped parents of the simple joy of coaching their kid’s sports team without tripping over red tape. They’ve been forced to sit on the sidelines,” said Senator Alvarado-Gil. “This bill puts parents back in the game, restoring their role as mentors and active participants in their child’s athletic development.”

Parents and community members who serve as walk-on coaches are now considered employees under AB 5, which requires districts to pay volunteer coaches wages equal to those of school workers and offer benefits. Alvarado-Gil stresses this has put a financial strain on schools, particularly in rural regions, where schools are finding it difficult to sustain athletic programs and are compelled to restrict student opportunities or coaching hours.

By exempting walk-on coaches from AB 5’s requirements, SB 527 would enable K–12 schools to recruit community members and parents to coach sports teams during practice and competition for a predetermined season. “This brings back what we used to do for decades—it’s common sense. Whether parent or community volunteer, positive role models on field help guide kids on the path to success. A lot of important life lessons can be learned playing sports. So, if a parent coach has made a positive difference in your life, I want to hear from you!” Senator Alvarado-Gil concluded.

To give an opinion on SB 527, click here. At that site, Alvarado-Gil also asks people to share how walk-on parent coaches have made a positive difference in their community.