Forest SERAL 2.0 Decision 3 Objection Period Underway

Stanislaus National Forest SERAL project -- STF photo View Photo

Sonora, CA— The Stanislaus National Forest has opened up the 45-day objection period for the Social and Ecological Resilience Across the Landscape (SERAL) 2.0, Record of Decision 3.

“The SERAL 2.0 project is designed to increase landscape resilience to disturbances such as wildfire, provide economic opportunities to local communities, reduce the spread of non-native vegetation, and reduce safety hazards across public lands,” according to forest officials, adding, “To meet these objectives, a series of management actions will be used, including the use of prescribed fire, hand thinning, mastication, mechanical forest thinning, non-native invasive weed control, and limited salvage operations.”

Those eligible to object must have submitted specific written comments regarding salvage or using herbicides to maintain fuel breaks.

Forest officials provided these rules:

Objections must be submitted to the Reviewing Officer: Region 5, Regional Forester, USDA Forest Service, or online by clicking here.

If you are unable to access the online form, written objection may also be mailed to:

USDA Forest Service, Region 5, Regional Forester,

1323 Club Drive,

Vallejo, CA 94592,

Attn: SERAL 2.0 Draft ROD-3.

At a minimum, an objection must include the following:

(1) Objector’s name and address, with a telephone number, if available;

(2) Signature or other verification of authorship upon request

(3) When multiple names are listed on an objection, identification of the lead objector;

(4) project name, responsible official name and title, and name of affected National Forest;

(5) A description of those aspects of the proposed project addressed by the objection, including specific issues related to the proposed project; if applicable, how the objector believes the environmental analysis or draft decision specifically violates law, regulation, or policy; suggested remedies that would resolve the objection; supporting reasons for the reviewing officer to consider; and

(6) A statement that demonstrates the connection between prior specific written comments on the proposed project or activity and the content of the objection, unless the objection concerns an issue that arose after the designated opportunities for comment.

The first SERAL 2.0 record of decision (SERAL 2.0 ROD-1) was signed on July 31, 2024, accepting most but not all of the recommended actions in the SERAL 2.0 final environmental impact statement (FEIS). On January 15, 2025, a second SERAL 2.0 record of decision (SERAL 2.0 ROD-2) was signed, allowing forest thinning in California spotted owl protected activity centers. Actions not covered by ROD-1 or ROD-2 include using herbicides for fuelbreak management and the salvage of trees injured by insects, diseases, drought, wildfires, or controlled fires. A preliminary document outlining the salvage permit decision and the use of herbicides to maintain fuelbreaks.

The deadline for this objection period is May 5, 2025. For questions or concerns, contact Forest Public Affairs Officer Benjamin Cossel at benjamin.cossel@usda.gov or 209.288.6261.