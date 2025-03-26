Seeking Public Assistance To Find Missing Sonora Man

Missing Sonora resident Dean Monroe Vincelet -- TCSO photo View Photo

Sonora, CA— A Sonora man has not been seen since Sunday, after he took a trip to Oakdale on his motorcycle, and now the public’s help is being sought to find him.

This picture of the 55-year-old Dean Monroe Vincelet was released by the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office in hopes that someone remembers seeing him Sunday, March 23, 2025, either in Oakdale or on Highway 108 heading back to Sonora.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s officials disclosed that Vincelet left his home at about 11:45 a.m. on his 2022 Kawasaki KLR 650 motorcycle and drove to Oakdale, where he met with a family member. They added that he “was last seen at about 2:15 in the afternoon, leaving from the area of the Chevron gas station in Oakdale, riding north on South Yosemite Avenue, towards Highway 108.”

Sheriff’s officials gave this description of Vincelet: 5’10”, 185 pounds, with grayish blonde hair and grayish blonde facial hair. He was last seen wearing all black, including Carhartt pants, a riding jacket, and a helmet. This picture is similar to the black and gray with a camo tank bike that Vincelet was riding.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office on our non-emergency line at 209-533-5815.