Feinstein Reverses Stance On Death Penalty

Washington, DC — California’s US Senator Dianne Feinstein says she no longer supports capital punishment.
She argues that it is an ineffective deterrent and is applied unequally. The Associated Press reports that Feinstein’s support for the death penalty played heavily in her 1990 campaign for governor. She ran television advertisements touting that she was the lone Democrat backing it. She won the party’s nomination that year but failed to defeat Republican Pete Wilson in the General Election.
The change comes while polls indicate that Feinstein is in a tight re-election race with California state Senator Kevin de Leon.