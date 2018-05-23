Smoky Skies Over The Pinecrest Area Next Week

Sonora, CA — The Stanislaus National Forest want to notify Highway 108 travelers and communities in the Pinecrest area that they could see smoke billowing in the air.

The Experimental Forest Underburn fire on the Summit Ranger District will be set in order to burn fuels and protect the public from wildfires, according to forest officials. It is located about a half a mile south of Pinecrest, along Forest Road 4N10, adjacent to Crabtree Road. The burning will begin on Monday, May 28th and run for about a month.

The plan is to burn up to 49 acres with low-intensity fire by igniting it in blocks on days that weather, fuel moisture and air quality permit throughout June. Forest officials say the size of the blocks will vary based on environmental conditions and smoke production.

Fire managers will work with local air districts and the California Air Resources Board to mitigate the smoke impact on the public. Fire officials ask the public not to report the prescribed burn as a wildland fire.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Fire information is located under the “Community” tab or keyword: fire

Local Burn Day information is here. If you see breaking news send us a photo at news@clarkebroadcasting.com.