Protecting Fido From Summer’s Heat

Sonora, CA — A dog’s head hanging out a vehicle window with its ears flapping in the breeze is a funny sight to see, but it is what happens once the wheels stop and the animal is left inside that has Sonora Police offering a sober reminder.

Even the near perfect temperature of 70 degrees can turn deadly for a canine left inside a vehicle as the chart in the image box reveals inside the temperature can reach 104 degrees in about a half hour. Even on a warm day, the temperature in a vehicle can reach 160 degrees in a matter of minutes, even when the windows are partially open, according to Sonora Police spokesperson Sgt. Chris Rogers. He notes, “With only hot air to breathe, a pet can quickly suffer brain damage or die from heatstroke. Open windows, shaded parking areas or air conditioned cars with the motor off won’t save your pet’s life.”

The SPD offers this list of heat stress signs:

Heavy panting

Glazed eyes

Rapid pulse rate

Dizziness

Vomiting

Red or purple tongue

The SPD provides these emergency steps:

Get the pet into the shade

Apply ice packs or cold towels to the head; neck and chest

Don’t give an unlimited amount of cold water. Let him lick ice cubes or even ice cream.

Get the dog to a veterinarian immediately. It could save your pet’s life.

Sgt. Rogers adds that it is a crime to leave a pet in an unattended motor vehicle that could result in arrest and a fine.

