Prescribed Burn Planned Next Week In Calaveras County

East Bay MUD Enlarge

Wallace, CA — The East Bay Municipal Utility District is planning a prescribed burn on its property in Calaveras County on Thursday, May 31.

The district reports that 33 acres will be ignited northwest of the intersection of Camanche Parkway South and Highway 12 in Wallace. The treatment project is being completed in compliance with CAL Fire and the Calaveras County Air Pollution District. The burn will take place between 8am-5pm, and smoke will be visible during those hours. The burn could be cancelled or rescheduled if there are extreme fire conditions or inclement weather.

