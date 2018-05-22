Quantcast
Prescribed Burn Planned Next Week In Calaveras County

05/22/2018 7:16 am PST
BJ Hansen, MML News Director

Wallace, CA — The East Bay Municipal Utility District is planning a prescribed burn on its property in Calaveras County on Thursday, May 31.

The district reports that 33 acres will be ignited northwest of the intersection of Camanche Parkway South and Highway 12 in Wallace. The treatment project is being completed in compliance with CAL Fire and the Calaveras County Air Pollution District. The burn will take place between 8am-5pm, and smoke will be visible during those hours. The burn could be cancelled or rescheduled if there are extreme fire conditions or inclement weather.

Highway 12 Near Camanche Parkway South

Highway 12 Near Camanche Parkway South 38.197407, -120.979065 Camanche Parkway South, Wallace, CA, USA (Directions)
